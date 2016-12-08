1 of 1

Tour Tommy Hilfiger’s Home at The Plaza The space could be yours for $58.9 million

Written by Rachel Barber

Tommy Hilfiger, the iconic fashion designer who recently debuted a collaboration with Gigi Hadid, TommyxGigi, will soon be moving from his dramatic duplex at 1 Central Park South. The space is a combination of two condos that Hilfiger and his wife combined. Currently listed for $58.9 million, the posh home is located in The Plaza Hotel and its style reflects the French Renaissance influence of the hotel, which was originally build in 1907. See more of the whimsically designed home, here.



StreetEasy.com