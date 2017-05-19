1 of 1

The Ultimate Father’s Day Weekend Getaways Dad can take vintage and luxury cars for a spin at these sunny and chic destinations

Written by Rachel Barber

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, San Diego, CA



This Relais & Chateaux property is unveiling a new Porsche Test Drive program. During your stay at the resort, Dad can get behind the wheel of the newest Porsche models, like the Panamera and Boxter. Take the sleek new models down the beautiful Southern California coast or through La Jolla. The hotel also offers an award-winning tennis program for active dads.