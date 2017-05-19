The Ultimate Father’s Day Weekend Getaways
Dad can take vintage and luxury cars for a spin at these sunny and chic destinations
Written by Rachel Barber
Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy
At this beautiful Italian retreat, Dad can take an Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider for a spin. The authentic Art Nouveau palace is one of the first five-star luxury hotels on Lake Como and offers an ultra-luxe Father’s Day weekend experience. Take the car to the Villa Sola Cabiati, an 18th century villa managed by the hotel and explore the breathtaking grounds and gorgeous architecture.