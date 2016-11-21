1 of 1

6 Thanksgiving Tablescape Tips from Top Designers Impress your guests with your impeccable style

Written by Nadia Ahmed

Rustic

“Keeping with the whole farm-to-table trend is the way to go. Cover your dining table with a natural color and/or textured fabric keeping in the gray, beige, and/or walnut tones. A ‘jute’ textured fabric is perfect! It resembles burlap but is a softer thicker version. If you want to really be rustic and natural forget the linen and cover your dining table with brown butcher or kraft paper. Charger plates are a must for the holiday. Use wood, rattan, or brushed metal to keep with the rustic natural look. The center of the table should also be natural with one large pumpkin in the middle along with wicker baskets filled with nature’s fall fruits and vegetables like turnips and other root vegetables. Use natural beeswax candles as well for that puritan style look. It you can find copper or metal mugs it would be great to place them at each place setting serving as a water glass. Use raffia (a straw-like ribbon) to tie your linen napkins. Once the napkins are tied, insert a sprig of dried wheat near the knot adding a bit more to the overall theme of the table.”



-President and Founder Andrea Correale, Elegant Affairs Caterers