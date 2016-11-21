1 of 1

9 Punch Recipes Perfect for Thanksgiving These large-format libations will be a welcome addition to your dinner table

Written by Rachel Wallace

Jägermule Punch

Created by Flinn Pomroy of Sweetwater Social



125 oz Jägermeister

42.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

37.5 oz Ginger Syrup

35 oz Bigelow Orange & Spice Tea

60 oz Soda Water (add to taste)

2 whole oranges sliced into very thin discs.



Combine Jägermeister, Lime Juice, and Ginger Syrup to punch bowl. Bring 5 cups of water to a boil and add 5 tea bags of Bigelow Orange & Spice. Remove water from heat and allow to steep for 6 minutes (You will have more tea brewed than you are actually going to use.) Add 35oz of Bigelow Orange and Spice tea to the punch bowl. Stir punch vigorously. Add soda to taste. Top entire punch with sliced orange discs. Serve over ice in traditional Mule Tins or in another receptacle of your choosing.