9 Punch Recipes Perfect for Thanksgiving
These large-format libations will be a welcome addition to your dinner table
Written by Rachel Wallace
Champagne Punch
Created by Laura Royer and available at The Rose Club at The Plaza
32 oz. NOLET'S Silver gin
32 oz. Fresh lemon juice
16 oz. Plaza "tropical iced tea"
32 oz. Simple syrup
2 bottles of Moet NV Champagne
Ice Ring:
8 slices strawberries
1 sliced lemon in rings
Fresh lemonade
To make ice ring, fill a Bundt pan with lemonade, add strawberries and lemon slices and freeze. For punch, combine all ingredients in a crystal punch bowl. Garnish with fresh cut lemon rings and strawberries, place ice ring mold on top of mixture and serve.