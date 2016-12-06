Holiday Gifts for the Techies
Gadgets that make the best gifts
Written by Paul Frederick
Inspire 2 drone, $2,999, DJI, dji.com.
Inspire 2 drone, $2,999, DJI, dji.com.
MW50 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $449, MASTER & DYNAMIC, masterdymanic.com.
Google Home Smart Speaker and Home Assistant, $129, google.com.
Plum Super-Automatic Wine Appliance, $1,499, plum.wine. (pre-order)
Lifestyle 650 Home Entertainment System, $4000, BOSE, bose.com.
Electric Objects Digital Art Display, $299, ELECTRIC OBJECTS, electricobjects.com.
Galaxy TabProS Tablet in Gold, $999, SAMSUNG, bestbuy.com.
Samgung Gear S2 smartwatch in 18-karat rose gold with diamonds, $14,700, DE GRISOGONO, 212-439-4248.
DTEK60 smartphone, $499, BLACKBERRY, shopblackberry.com.
Bossa Nova Electronic Tag 26" suitcase, $1,225, RIMOWA, rimowa.com.