Your NYC Summer Spa Guide Find the best facials, massages and more

Written by Rachel Barber

Luxurious

If you’re looking for the most decadent treatment available, look no further than the Ultimate White Caviar Illuminating Facial at the La Prairie Spa at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. While the cost is pretty steep at $1,250, the 90 minute treatment takes care of the face, hands, and feet with Golden Caviar extract and three White Caviar products. The facial focuses on evening out the complexion, while the hands and feet are relaxed with massage.