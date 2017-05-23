11 Hair Products for Summer
Use these to achieve those beachy waves sans salt or a frizz-free blow-out in the warmer months
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Ghost Oil™ & Hairspray Set, $24, VERB, sephora.com.
Mediterranean Sea Mist, $34, MARE, gmreverie.com.
text(ure)me set, $21, AMIKA, sephora.com.
No Frizz Humidity Shield, $22, LIVING PROOF, livingproof.com.
Dry Shampoo Light or Dark Tones, MOROCCANOIL, $26 each, moroccanoil.com.
Sunny Day Anti-Static Hair Detangler, $20, LUSH COSMETICS, lushusa.com.
Brightening Hair Finish Lotion with Fruit Vinegar, $40, CHRISTOPHE ROBIN, sephora.com.
Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment, $42, MILK, gmreverie.com.
Aqua Universalis Hair Mist, $355, MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN, neimanmarcus.com.
Biolage R.A.W. Re-Hab Clay Mask, MATRIX BIOLAGE, $30, ulta.com.
No 41: Mint Sage Hair + Body Wash, $48, LOCKWOOD, lockwoodnewyork.com.