1 of 1

Style Trend: Couple Up Men’s and womenswear come together in our many-layered fashion portfolio — and you can’t deny the chemistry

Photographed by Mikael Schulz

Styled by Carrie Weidner



On Mina: Cardigan and scarf, $2,795, skirt, $1,395, BURBERRY, burberry.com. Bra, $130, MAISON CLOSE, maison-close.com. Shoe, $685, AREA, similar styles available at Barneys New York. Necklace, with diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold, price upon request, earrings with diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold, $85,000, VAN CLEEF & ARPELS, vancleefarpels.com. Ring with diamonds in 18-karat rose gold, $18,000, ring with diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold, $6,200, MISAHARA, misahara.com. Ring in 18-karat gold, $1,995, IPPOLITA, ippolita.com. Pinky ring in 18-karat gold, $1,100, ring with diamonds in 18-karat gold, $1,650, ring with diamonds in 18-karat gold, $1,450, DAVID YURMAN, davidyurman.com.



On Mariano: Turtleneck, $1,150, blazer, $4,995, ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA, select boutiques. Pant, price upon request, NO. 21, numeroventuno.com. Watch, $20,390, BREITLING, breitling.com.



Hair: Benoit Moeyaert @TheWallgroup using Phyto.

Makeup: Kajsa Svanberg using Chanel at Art Department.

Models: Mina Cvetkovic/Women Management NYC and Mariano Ontanon @ Next Model Management.