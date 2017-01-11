Style Tip DuJour: Borrowed From the Boys
DuJour’s Fashion Director shared his favorite women’s blazers of the moment
Written by Paul Frederick
Midnight Smoking Nightcup blazer, $2,415, BLAZÉ MILANO, matchesfashion.com.
Midnight Smoking Nightcup blazer, $2,415, BLAZÉ MILANO, matchesfashion.com.
Jacket, $3,300, GUCCI, gucci.com.
Blazer, $2,645, HAIDER ACKERMANN, brownsfashion.com.
Leaf jacket, $1,995, ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, alexandermcqueen.com.
Roberta jacket, $2,290, RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION, ralphlauren.com.
Acacia jacket, $1,795, ALTUZARRA, nordstrom.com.
Jacket, $2,330, MARTIN GRANT, modaoperandi.com.
Chrest Psychedelic blazer, $1,843, MARY KATRANTZOU, matchesfashion.com.
Claire belted blazer, $700, REJINA PYO, net-a-porter.com.
Blazer, $2,940, GIVENCHY, mytheresa.com.