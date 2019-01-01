Style Report: Birds of a Feather
From pretty plumes to stunning ornithological motifs, this season, designers are going exotic
Written by Jessie Ajluni
Divas' Dream watch, $29,700, BULGARI, bulgari.com.
Herons clips, price upon request,VAN CLEEF & ARPELS, vancleefarpels.com.
White feather drop earrings, $420, OSCAR DE LA RENTA, oscardelarenta.com.
Cindy Flower jacquard bag, $890, THE VOLON, shop bop.com.
A look from Givenchy's Pre-Fall 2019 collection, givenchy.com.
Light blue slip dress, $169, SLEEPER, the-sleeper.com.
Magda mule, $695, MALONE SOULIERS, malonesouliers.com.
Okiku dress, $3,940, BROCK COLLECTION, modaoperandi.com.
Feathered-trimmed silk georgette skirt, $1,390, PRADA, net-a-porter.com.
Maharaja sandal, $1,200, ROGER VIVIER, rogervivier.com.
