1 of 1

Shop 17 Luxe Stocking Stuffers These mini gifts are no small gesture

Written by Rachel Barber

For the trendsetter

Made with 3D printing technology, this revolutionary accessory for men is unlike anything else on the market. Not merely a clip or embellishment, The Tytin is an actual tie adorned at the knot with a unique, sculptural element. Customize the gift by choosing the piece’s texture and precious metal.



The Braid, $1,200, TYTIN, tytin.com.