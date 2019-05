1 of 1

Spring Styles Are In Full Bloom Flights of fancy are in this season, whether you’re donning feather-like paillettes, flocked evening gloves, or mules with opulent puffs

Photographed by Sami Drasin

Styled by Carrie Weidner



Lady black and cream silk satin belted dress, $2,395, SIMONE ROCHA, bergdorfgoodman.com. Black tulle bib with flower embroidery, price upon request, SIMONE ROCHA, simonerocha.com. Stell mule in basket, $655, BROTHER VELLIES, brothervellies.com. Elsa Peretti cabochon ring in 18-karat gold with green jade, $2,800, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com. Brass and wood bead Prime earrings, $75, EDAS, edasjewels.com.