8 Spicy Cocktails to Warm Up Your Winter These drinks have quite the kick

Written by Rachel Wallace

Chili Maryrita

Created by Aditya Surya at Sundara at Four Seasons Resort Bali



Ingredients:

1/3 oz. Vanilla syrup

2 oz. Jose Cuervo

1/2 oz. Fresh lemon juice

1 oz. Passion mix (passionfruit syrup and passion fruit puree)

5 drops Rosemary Droplets

Togarashi (Japanese dried chili) for rim of glass

Lime wedge

Rosemary sprig



Combine first five ingredients in cocktail shaker over ice. Shake to blend. Rim the glass with togarashi. Strain liquid into glass over fresh ice. Sprinkle a pinch of togarashi on top and garnish with lime wedge and rosemary sprig.