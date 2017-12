1 of 1

24 Hours With Jewelry Designer Bliss Lau See how the designer (coveted by celebs like Alicia Keys, Beyonce and Emma Roberts) spends a busy day

Written by Atalie Gimmel

7am: I have been doing yoga for over 10 years—it keeps me sane! I’ve been going to WOOM, the studio is welcoming, relaxing and they have interactive lights that change throughout the class as our energy changes which is a fun way to start the day.