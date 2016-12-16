1 of 1

Quench Your Winter Skin Five luxurious potions for the cold-weather months, plus four experts’ tips for maintaining a healthy glow

Written by Eden Univer

Photographed by Jens Mortensen



Hyaluronic Serum, $300, Dr. Barbara Sturm, spacenk.com.



“A good exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, which will increase the level of absorption for any product you apply afterwards. (I also suggest a gentle, milky cleanser—nothing too harsh.)”

-Zaharenia Victoros, lead esthetician at the Sisley Spa at the Carlyle Hotel, New York City