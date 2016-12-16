Quench Your Winter Skin
Five luxurious potions for the cold-weather months, plus four experts’ tips for maintaining a healthy glow
Written by Eden Univer
Photographed by Jens Mortensen
Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Creme Gelée, $295, ESTEE LAUDER, esteelauder.com.
“I give clients a richer version of my cream, made with ingredients like shea butter, grape seed oil and avocado oil, which are known to help combat dry skin.”
-Dr. Barbara Sturm, specialist in advanced nonsurgical beauty treatments and molecular anti-aging medicine