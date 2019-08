1 of 1

5 Stellar Bow Ties for the Most Stylish Grooms Get inspired by these dashing accessories and bring a luxe flare to your wedding day ensemble

Written by Reema Vaidya

Make a sharp statement on your wedding day with Alexander McQueen’s one of a kind handcrafted bow tie. Crafted from red silk satin, this playful piece is adorned with tonal skulls and features an adjustable strap for the perfect fit.



Skull-Motif Silk Satin Bow Tie, $109, ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, barneyswearhouse.com.