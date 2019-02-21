Our Favorite Pisces Birthstone Jewelry
Dazzle with these Amethyst gems from John Hardy, Pomellato and more
Written by Annie Caminiti
Gemstone Caviar Bracelet, $1,350, LAGOS, lagos.com.
Gemstone Caviar Bracelet, $1,350, LAGOS, lagos.com.
Collection 18-Karat Gold Amethyst Earrings, $1,800, FRED LEIGHTON, net-a-porter.com.
Necklace with 18-Karat Rose Gold Chain and 18-Karat Rose Gold Pendant Set, $3,200, BULGARI, bulgari.com.
Classic Chain Sterling Silver Lava Extra Small Bracelet with Amethyst, $495, JOHN HARDY, bloomingdales.com.
Petite Wheaton Ring with Amethyst and Diamonds, $620, DAVID YURMAN, davidyurman.com.
Gold-Plated and Enamel Multi-Stone Earrings, $665, PERCOSSI PAPI, net-a-porter.com.
Zodiac Reveal Ring, $1,490, SHAHLA KARIMI, shahlakarimi.com.
M'ama non M'ama 18-Karat Rose Gold Amethyst Bracelet, $1,750, POMELLATO, net-a-porter.com.
Gold Struck Garnet, Ruby & Amethyst Pendant Necklace, $9,000, STEPHEN WEBSTER, neimanmarcus.com.