Our Favorite Lip Balms Right Now
These lightweight shades will hydrate your pout and give you a chic tint
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Volupté Tint-in-Balm in Call Me Rose, $34, YVES SAINT LAURENT, sephora.com.
Volupté Tint-in-Balm in Call Me Rose, $34, YVES SAINT LAURENT, sephora.com.
Delicious Tinted Lip Balm in Pink Calisson, $24, L’OCCITANE, usa.loccitane.com.
2 No More Orchids, Baume à Lèvres Lip Balm, $38, GUCCI, gucci.com.
Mango Balm Dotcom, $12, GLOSSIER, glossier.com.
Dior Lip Glow in Coral Glow – Peach, $34, DIOR, sephora.com.
Lip Glowy Balm in Berry, $15, LANEIGE, sephora.com.
Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30 in Naturally Nude, $22, KIEHL’S SINCE 1851, sephora.com.
Sugar Lemon Hydrating Lip Balm, $18, FRESH, sephora.com.
Kush Lip Balm in Plushberry, $16, MILK MAKEUP, sephora.com.
Agave Lip Mask in Champagne, $26, BITE BEAUTY, bitebeauty.com.