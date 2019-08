1 of 1

Shop Our Favorite Bridal Hats These elegant headpieces will definitely bring a unique flare to your wedding day style

Written by Reema Vaidya

This black cap by Dior brings an edgy twist to the classic veil. Made with black cotton and embroidered with a gold-tone bee, this unique headpiece adds the perfect touch of Lady Dior to your big celebration.



Black cap with veil, $760, DIOR, dior.com.