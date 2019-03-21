Our Favorite Aries Birthstone Jewelry
These diamonds are sure to dazzle in an astrological way
Written by Annie Caminiti
Diamond Crossover Ring, $1000, LAGOS, lagos.com.
Diamond Crossover Ring, $1000, LAGOS, lagos.com.
Signature Deco Two-Tone Diamond Watch, $2,495, MICHELE, michele.com.
18K Yellow Gold & Diamond Pave Pendant, $2,160, MARCO BICEGO, us.marcobicego.com.
High Jewelry 1895 Earrings, Request for price, CARTIER, cartier.com.
Serpenti Bracelet, $20,400, BULGARI, bulgari.com.
Aries Constellation Earrings, $2,445, JESSIE V E, jessieve.com.
Fireworks 18K Gold Eternity Band Ring, $2,700, SUZANNE KALAN, shopbop.com.
14K Gold and Diamond Confetti Chain Necklace, $1,250, EF COLLECTION, shopbop.com.
14K Classic Oval Signet Ring, $795, ZOE CHICCO, shopbop.com.