Around the Bar with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
From 24k gold martinis to delicious mocktails, see what’s new at Council Oak, Kuro and L Bar, the three eateries at this Florida hotel and casino
Written by The Editors of DuJour
Where: Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Cocktail: Smoked Rare Manhattan
Council Oak’s new Tableside Cocktails program features two high end table-side cocktails that will be available to all patrons. The first cocktail, the “Smoked Rare Manhattan,” is made with Macallan Rare Cask and is mixed table-side, smoked and poured over an ice sphere.
Ingredients: Macallan Rare Cask, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Orange bitters, Smoked with Cinnamon Stick
Price: $95