1 of 1

See Morilee by Madeline Gardner's NYBFW Show Dive into desert dreams with this designer's New York Bridal Week runway presentation

Written by Annie Caminiti

Morilee by Madeline Gardner recently showed at the most anticipated wedding week of the year, New York Bridal Fashion Week. When asked where Gardner found inspiration for the seemingly glam boho collection, she said that Joshua Tree was where they shot. “I really wanted to be outdoors in nature. I love sunlight and I wanted to bring those tones into the dresses.”



The balance between ball gown glam (ball gowns are Gardner’s favorite silhouette) and subtle nature inspiration shows itself in the form of whimsical headpieces that could double as music festival garb and wedding accessories. “The beading is really unique, soft but subtle. It’s a lot of clear and almost white beading. Our laces are very special too. I work with my sources to design my patterns and what I’ve done is put some in classic shapes and some into new shapes,” says Gardner on the key design elements in this season’s collection. Click through the gallery to see more looks from the FW19 Morilee by Madeline Gardner show.