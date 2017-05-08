1 of 1

Party Report: Sean Penn's Haiti Takes Root The gala raised funds for replanting the hurricane-ravaged nation

Written by Samuel Anderson

As expected, Sean Penn’s Haiti Takes Root benefit auction brought together a mega-watt group of bidders, from super models to power agents, helping to raise over $1 million to combat natural disasters in Haiti. Fellow environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio went above and beyond for the cause, participating in a big-ticket experiential lot (a five-star dinner with DiCaprio, Bill Clinton, and Sean Penn), and going home with one of his own: a VIP Soccer Experience with Cristiano Ronaldo.



Andy Cohen, Naomi Campbell and Gayle King