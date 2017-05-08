1 of 1

Tour a 21-Room Rainbow Mansion Designer Sasha Bikoff transformed the unique space for restaurateur Ed Schoenfeld

Written by Rachel Barber

Photographed by Patrick Cline



Dubbed the “go-to decorator for Manhattan’s well-heeled millennial set” by the New York Post, Sasha Bikoff is known for her colorful and one-of-a-kind spaces created with a combination of rare antiques and lush fabrics. The designer takes aesthetic inspiration from a unique range of visual sources: 18th century French Rococo, 1960s Space Age Modern, 1970s French Modernism and 1980s Italian Memphis Milano. Here, step inside the Georgian revival of restaurateur Ed Schoenfeld’s 21-room mansion. Bikoff transformed the space, located in Newark, New Jersey, with her signature vibrant colors and whimsical touches.