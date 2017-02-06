The Most Romantic Movie Moments
A round up of the most swoon-worthy cinematic scenes
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Lady and The Tramp (1955)
Puppy love at its finest.
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
There's nothing more romantic than a dramatic kiss in the rain to seal the deal.
The Princess Bride (1987)
This fairy tale was more than romantic, it was "inconceivable!"
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Because nobody puts Baby in the corner.
Sleepless in Seattle (2003)
You can't go wrong with Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks on the top of the Empire State Building.
Titanic (1997)
That look. From Leonardo DiCaprio. Does it get any better?
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Heath Ledger serenading Julia Stiles was an epic gesture that everyone envied.
Never Been Kissed (1999)
Drew Barrymore is the epitome of "girl power" in this rom-com.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
All is fair in love and war.
P.S. I Love You (2007)
Cue the waterworks.
