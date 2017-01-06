24 Hours with Rita Hazan
A day in the life of the celebrity hair colorist
Written by Caitlin Heikkila
6:00am Good morning NYC! Let’s do this.
6:00am Good morning NYC! Let’s do this.
6:30am Getting in my morning workout before heading to the salon.
8:00am Arriving to the office, going over my schedule before the day begins!
8:15am Just a quick blowout before my clients start to arrive!
9:00am Coloring my client's hair
10:00am Doing color for more of my clients
11:00am Meetings in the office, love growing my product line!
12:00pm Coloring extensions and wigs are a challenge, but also so fun
1:30pm Taking a quick minute for some interviews and photoshoots
2:30pm Getting photographed on a shoot
3:30pm I do some of my celebrity clients outside the salon, but some come right to me!
4:30pm Always researching to put out the next best product in my line
6:00pm Checking in at Sephora, so amazing to see all of my products on display
7:30pm Finishing out the day with my wonderful husband at dinner.
8:00pm Enjoying a drink with my husband at dinner.
9:00pm Finally home! Play time with my boys Chico and Senor and preparing to do it all over again tomorrow!