Trend Alert: Resort Runways 2017
Like moving mixed-media installations, these runways were an eye-popping mash-up of florals and graphic prints
Written by The Editors of DuJour
Projector asymmetric dress, $4,450, BALENCIAGA, net-a-porter.com.
Alexander McQueen
Dress, $1,300, CARVEN, carven.com.
Dior
Dress, $1,471, Maison Margiela, matchesfashion.com.
Louis Vuitton
Dress, $557, MSGM, matchesfashion.com.
MSGM
Dress, $1,212, Duro Olowu, matchesfashion.com.
Fausto Puglisi
Dress, $795, COACH, coach.com.
Coach
Nieves dress, $358, Diane Von Furstenberg, matchesfashion.com.
Altuzarra
Dress, $5,150, GUCCI, net-a-porter.com.