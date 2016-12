1 of 1

NYC Residences with Luxe Pet Amenities Pampering your pooch has never been easier

Pet lovers, look no further for your next apartment. These three buildings offer top-notch amenities for furry residents in addition to their owners. One of our favorite Insta-famous puppies, Cookie from @PS.NY, tried out all the luxe offerings.

Photography by Olia Saunders

