Fruit-Forward Summer Cocktails With premium liqueurs and seasonal ingredients, these cocktails are distilled to their very essence and are perfect for your next summer soiree

Written by Frances Boswell

Photographed by David Prince

Styled by Frances Boswell



Tête-à-Tête

Ingredients:

.5 teaspoon Demerara sugar, a pinch more to taste 2.5 oz Market-Infused Rye Whiskey*

1 piece dried wild mountain sage



Preparation: Makes 1 drink. Combine sugar, grapefruit peel, and bitters in a glass, and muddle. Fill a glass with ice, add whiskey and grapefruit juice, and stir until the drink is ice cold. Serve with flamed sage (pass edges through the flame from a small torch for a few seconds to slightly brown the edges).



*Makrut-Infused Rye Whiskey

.5 market lime

750 ml rye whiskey



Preparation: In a jar with a lid, combine makrut and rye. Cover tightly and store in a dark place for at least four days, up to two weeks. Strain and store in a sealed jar until ready to use.