Fruit-Forward Summer Cocktails
With premium liqueurs and seasonal ingredients, these cocktails are distilled to their very essence and are perfect for your next summer soiree
Written by Frances Boswell
Photographed by David Prince
Styled by Frances Boswell
Slim Profile to the Wind
Ingredients:
1.2 oz gin, such as Nikka Coffey Gin
.5 oz Green Chartreuse
.25 oz St-Germain Juice and Pulp of .5 small finger lime (should be about 3/4 oz orange juice)
.5 oz Finger Lime Syrup*
.5 oz celery juice
Pinch salt
Pinch Madagascar peppercorns
2 dashes celery bitters
1 spring holy basil
Preparation: Makes 1 drink. Combine all ingredients except for the basil in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and serve with holy basil.
*Finger Lime Syrup
Peels of 2 finger limes (Fresh yuzu or regular limes can be substituted)
.5 cups sugar
.5 cup water
Preparation: Combine lime peels, sugar, and water in a small saucepan. Set over high heat and bring to a boil. Cook, swirling pan, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cool. Strain syrup, pressing down on peels. Refrigerate until needed.