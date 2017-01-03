1 of 1

Red Wines for a White Winter These bottles will warm you up in the colder months with special pairing suggestions from Master Sommelier, Emily Wines

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Napa Cellars Carneros Pinot Noir, $50

Napa Cellars embodies the classic Napa Valley style with ripe, rich, balanced and collectible wines. Hailing from the Napa Cellars V Collection, their limited-production Caneros Pinot Noir is an embodiment of elegance and represents the very best of Napa Cellars. This 100% Pinot Noir is a rich, luscious and approachable wine that is exceptional alongside lamb rib chops and goat cheese spinach salad.



“Pinot Noir is one of the most versatile wines to pair with foods. Being lighter in body, it can often work well with seafood and can still stand up to heartier fare. The dishes that really make wines like Napa Cellars V Collection Pinot Noir sing though is duck or veal with cherries or mushrooms as garnishes. The cherries will play off of the sweeter, brighter notes in the wine, while mushrooms match the earthier notes in Pinot Noir. Duck and veal are lighter meats that won't overpower this elegant grape.”

-Emily Wines