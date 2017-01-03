Red Wines for a White Winter
These bottles will warm you up in the colder months with special pairing suggestions from Master Sommelier, Emily Wines
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Cakebread Cellars Dancing Bear Ranch, $145
Cakebread Cellars Dancing Bear Ranch is a wine worth savoring and cherishing! The iconic family legacy winery in Napa Valley, offers their Dancing Bear Ranch, a 100% estate grown single-vineyard wine. A wine that constantly receives high marks, enjoy Dancing Bear while cozying up to the fireplace or paired alongside a seasonal roast.
“Cakebread "Dancing Bear" is a great pairing with braised meats. I love Cabernet heavy blends with the earthy flavor of lamb in particular.”
-Emily Wines