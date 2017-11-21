1 of 1

Look Inside a Porsche Design Tower Residence A private sky garage and a Sunny Isles zip code are only two of many reasons why we’re obsessed with this Miami escape

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Floorplan

Unit #3303 in the Porsche Design Tower is a 5,913-square-foot residence featuring three bedrooms, a den and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit offers a fireplace and private sky garage that holds two vehicles and is accessible by the Tower’s first-of-its-kind Vehicle Lift System (which delivers residents and their vehicles directly to their residence). Affording its residents a new dimension in outdoor living, the residence also features an 831-square-foot balcony featuring a 10-by-15-foot individual Myrtha plunge pool and Electri-Chef summer kitchen.



The space has been meticulously furnished by Miami-based Brazilian furnishings house, Artefacto, and the residence’s living space pairs a muted color palette with masculine stylings, including angular tabletops and bespoke lounge chairs. The dining area features a rich custom Calacatta marble dining table flanked by abstract glass vases and gunmetal seating arrangements to round out the bold space.



Porsche Design Tower Miami first opened in January 2017 and represents the iconic Porsche Design brand’s first global entry into the residential real estate market. The 60-story luxury tower is located in Sunny Isles Beach and only five units of 132 remain available for purchase. Unit #3303 is currently listed at $8.3 million.