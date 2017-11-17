1 of 1

Paul Smith and Saks Fifth Avenue Celebrate New Capsule Collection The designer and retail store came together for the 1974 Psychedelic Sun Capsule Collection

Written by Mary Elizabeth Andriotis



Designer Paul Smith, in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue, just launched an exclusive 1974 Psychedelic Sun capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2018. Guests of the brand celebrated Wednesday evening with a cocktail reception and seated dinner at the Saks location on Fifth Avenue. The collection is available at select Saks stores and saks.com.

Guests included Sir Paul Smith, along with Roopal Patel, the Fashion Director of Saks Fifth Avenue, and John Antonini, the Regional Director of Stores at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Sir Paul Smith, Roopal Patel, Jason Binn at Saks 5th Ave