Trend DuJour: Island Lifestyle
Palm prints are perfect for this year's resort season
Written by Joseph Ryan
Tropicale open-back printed linen and cotton-blend mini dress, $695, ZIMMERMAN, net-a-porter.com.
Embellished Jacquard dress, $6,145, DOLCE & GABBANA, mytheresa.com.
Embellished printed silk crepe de chine midi dress, $4,200, GUCCI, net-a-porter.com.
Arcadia printed plisse-crepe jumpsuit, $325, MARA HOFFMAN, net-a-porter.com.
Pussy-bow printed silk-blend lamé dress, $1,800, MARC JACOBS, net-a-porter.com.
Printed stretch-jersey shirt, $1,140, EMILIO PUCCI, net-a-porter.com.
Metallic floral-jacquard pencil skirt, $1,400, PRADA, net-a-porter.com.
Tropical Dream Satin Slide Sandal, Black/Multi, $795, VALENTINO, barneys.com.
Medium Faye Perforated Leather Shoulder Bag, Abstract White, $2,290, CHLOE, neimanmarcus.com.
Pleated printed stretch-cotton poplin midi dress, $2,850, EMILIO PUCCI, net-a-porter.com.
La Santa Maria ruffled printed silk gown, $3,550, JOHANNA ORTIZ, net-a-porter.com.
Virginia Ankle Tie Sandal, $395, LOEFFLER RANDALL, neimanmarcus.com.
Tropical floral-print silk gown, $2,186, ROBERTO CAVALLI, matchesfashion.com.
Hula 3D Floral 105mm Sandal Rose Gold, $650, SOPHIA WEBSTER, neimanmarcus.com.
Flavia Palms Reissue in white pearlescent featuring caramel and kelly green motif and gold hardware, $1,495, EDIE PARKER, edie-parker.com.
Lock small bead-embellished shoulder bag, $2,945, VALENTINO, matchesfashion.com.
Mini palm tree 18 Karat gold diamond bracelet, $1,200, JENNIFER MEYER, net-a-porter.com.
Sea Tangle gold-plated, jet and Swarovski crystal necklace, $690, OSCAR DE LA RENTA, net-a-porter.com.
Pavé Diamond & Green Garnet Palm Tree Charm Necklace, $730, SYDNEY EVAN, neimanmarcus.com.
Burnished gold-tone earrings, $495, SAINT LAURENT, net-a-porter.com.
Mythology pineapple amulet, $5,500, ANNOUSHKA, annoushka.com.