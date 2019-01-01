Outdoor Furnishings Inspired by South Beach
From clean lines and geometric shapes to pops of pastels, these colorful pieces will elevate your home and garden
Written by Jessie Ajluni
Bitta daybed, $9,752, KETTAL, casadesigngroup.com.
Globe flowerpot, $42 to $180, AYTM, modaoperandi.com.
Ojai round fire table, $4,196, RESTORATION HARDWARE, rh.com.
Architectural outdoor speaker by Sonance, $799 for pair, SONOS, sonos.com.
Dip bench, $10,300, and Double Dip bench, $10,827, B&B ITALIA, bebitalia.com.
Dundee citronella candle, $30, CRATE AND BARREL, crateandbarrel.com.
A pastel palette in Miami’s South Beach.
Captain armchair in gold, $540, BEND GOODS, available by special order at abchome.com.
Kew outdoor cushions, color 159, in size 16x16, $268, MISSONI HOME, Missoni Home New York Showroom, 212-719-2338.
Kew outdoor cushions, color 170, in size 24x24, $399, MISSONI HOME, Missoni Home New York Showroom, 212-719-2338.
Outdoor Gregg lamp by Ludovica and Roberto Palomba, $413 to $745, FOSCARINI, suiteny.com.
Agra outdoor rug in aqua/multi, $40 to $685, ONE KINGS LANE, onekingslane.com.
Zag end table by Toni Grilo, $1,115, ROCHE BOBOIS, roche-bobois.com.