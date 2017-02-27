The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 89th Academy Awards
From stunning gowns to dapper suits, see our favorite style moments from this year’s red carpet
Written by Atalie Gimmel
Olivia Culpo in Marchesa for Stella Artois and Water.org
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo
Viola Davis in Armani Privé
Naomie Harris in Raf Simons for Calvin Klein by Appointment
Emma Stone in Givenchy Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Dev Patel in Burberry
Jessica Biel in Kaufman Franco and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture
Ava Duvernay in Ashi Studio
Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferreti and Nirav Modi jewelry
Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo
Sofia Boutella in Chanel
Ruth Negga in Valentino and Irene Neuwirth for Gemfields jewelry
Janelle Monae in Elie Saab and Forevermark jewelry
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry
Ryan Gosling in Gucci