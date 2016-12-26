7 New Year's Eve Cocktails Your Guests Will Love
We have a recipe for everyone on your guest list
Written by Kasey Caminiti
For the bubbly guest
The Chandon Merry Whatever
Keep things super simple this holiday season with two ingredients. No shaking necessary - top with a fun festive stirrer and your choice of garnish. When you are buying sparkling like Chandon, you want the Chandon to shine through.
Ingredients:
3 oz Chandon Brut (use the limited edition holiday bottle for extra sparkle!)
1 oz Elderflower Liqueur
Twist of Lemon or Mint, or even Thyme, for a bit more of a holiday feel
Top liqueur with Chandon
Garnish with lemon/mint