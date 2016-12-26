1 of 1

7 New Year's Eve Cocktails Your Guests Will Love We have a recipe for everyone on your guest list

Written by Kasey Caminiti

For the bubbly guest

The Chandon Merry Whatever

Keep things super simple this holiday season with two ingredients. No shaking necessary - top with a fun festive stirrer and your choice of garnish. When you are buying sparkling like Chandon, you want the Chandon to shine through.



Ingredients:

3 oz Chandon Brut (use the limited edition holiday bottle for extra sparkle!)

1 oz Elderflower Liqueur

Twist of Lemon or Mint, or even Thyme, for a bit more of a holiday feel

Top liqueur with Chandon

Garnish with lemon/mint