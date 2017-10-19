Your Guide to Halloween 2017 in NYC
Feeling devilish? Discover the most over-the-top (and sometimes spooky) parties in New York this year
Written by Rachel Barber
Inferno: A Halloween Masquerade at The McKittrick Hotel
Friday and Saturday, October 27-28th and Tuesday, October 31st
Explore the shadowy rooms and multiple floors of The McKittrick Hotel, home of award-winning theatrical experience Sleep No More. The mysterious, performance-filled event will immerse you in a mystical world. Costumes not optional. Get tickets here.