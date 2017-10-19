1 of 1

Your Guide to Halloween 2017 in NYC Feeling devilish? Discover the most over-the-top (and sometimes spooky) parties in New York this year

Written by Rachel Barber

The Fabulous Fund Fair

Saturday, October 28th

The Fabulous Fund Fair will be hosted by amfAR and Natalia Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation and will be held at Skylight Clarkson North. Oh, and the night will also be art directed by Jeff Koons. Guests at the fair can try their luck at everything from Hook-a-Duck to Hoopla, with all proceeds from the sales of tickets and game tokens going to the Naked Heart Foundation and amfAR, both known for their outstanding charity work. Last year’s host was supermodel Karlie Kloss, so you can bet this year will be as star-studded as the last. Get your tickets here.