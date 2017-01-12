1 of 1

9 Mocktails to Drink this January These yummy non-alcoholic cocktails from top bartenders will help you in your quest to stay sober this month

Written by Rachel Wallace

Casablanca

Created by Jim Kearns for Slowly Shirley



Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Lemon juice

1 tsp. Turmeric juice

1/2 oz. Honey

2 oz. Date-demerara syrup*

Date

Lemon twist

Cinnamon stick

Mint sprig



Combine ingredients in a shaker. Shake and strain into a collins glass over pebble ice. Wrap the date in the lemon twist for garnish. Place the mint sprig in the cinnamon stick, also for garnish.



*Date-demerara syrup

Ingredients:



21 oz. Seedless dates

8.5 oz. Demerara

42 oz. Water

1/2 oz. Harissa spice



De-seed dates. Combine dates and water into vitamix. Blend. Fine strain blend and discard pulp. Add Demerara and cold infuse syrup. Once sugar has completely dissolved and date syrup is complete, add harissa. Mix well. Makes one quart.