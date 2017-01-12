9 Mocktails to Drink this January
These yummy non-alcoholic cocktails from top bartenders will help you in your quest to stay sober this month
Written by Rachel Wallace
Casablanca
Created by Jim Kearns for Slowly Shirley
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Lemon juice
1 tsp. Turmeric juice
1/2 oz. Honey
2 oz. Date-demerara syrup*
Date
Lemon twist
Cinnamon stick
Mint sprig
Combine ingredients in a shaker. Shake and strain into a collins glass over pebble ice. Wrap the date in the lemon twist for garnish. Place the mint sprig in the cinnamon stick, also for garnish.
*Date-demerara syrup
Ingredients:
21 oz. Seedless dates
8.5 oz. Demerara
42 oz. Water
1/2 oz. Harissa spice
De-seed dates. Combine dates and water into vitamix. Blend. Fine strain blend and discard pulp. Add Demerara and cold infuse syrup. Once sugar has completely dissolved and date syrup is complete, add harissa. Mix well. Makes one quart.