2017’s Most Romantic Destinations
Start planning your next retreat
Written by Rachel Barber
For a truly private escape
Chamela Bay
Experience a truly private vacation at Las Rosadas Private, a new luxury concept in Mexico that is perfect for a very private couples retreat or a wedding. The exclusive estate features all of the amenities of a top resort—an ocean view infinity pool, panoramic sea views, paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling, spa treatments and a grotto with a tequila bar. The estate’s romantic Playa Corazon even has heart-shaped pebbles, created from erosion by the ocean.