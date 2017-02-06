1 of 1

2017’s Most Romantic Destinations Start planning your next retreat

Written by Rachel Barber

For the adventurous

Zambia

With the help of Audley Travel, you can plan a totally unique romantic vacation like an excursion to Victoria Falls in Zambia. Thrill-seeking couples can swim across Devil’s Pool at the edge of The Smoke that Thunders waterfall and get whisked to the edge of the falls by the current, where a rock wall stops you from plunging 300 feet off the drop.