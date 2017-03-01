1 of 1

Where to Buy Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ $500 Slippers Plus more options to make sure you too can glide in style, DuJour approved

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Billionaire investor and recently confirmed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made his congressional debut in an extravagant pair of these bad boys to President Trump’s address to Congress. Although his bespoke pair came with the Department of Commerce logo, you too can don the pair of flats and customize them how you see fit. And while you may not be attending a nationally televised congressional meeting, you can certainly pretend you’re there with a similar fashion, including these Epaulet Black slippers. Click through for more Ross-inspired flats, and consider yourself an extension of D.C.’s toniest Commerce Secretary.



Epaulet Black, $495, STUBBS & WOOTTON, stubbsandwootton.com.