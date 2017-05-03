1 of 1

The Best Mother’s Day Gift Guide The Editors of DuJour share what they plan to gift mom on her special day

Written by The Editors of DuJour

La Prairie’s “Mom & Me” Mother’s Day Spa Package at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

If there was a way to bottle up the quintessential R&R experience and top if off with the time-honored tradition of afternoon tea in one gift, how could you go wrong? Indulge in an intimate setting inside a five-starred hotel at the border of Central Park, which also happens to be—Mother’s Day aside—one of the most sought-after spa destinations in the city. For Mother’s Day La Prairie created an indulging package (which includes a 60-minute Signature La Prairie Facial or a 60-minute Swedish Massage followed by Afternoon Tea in The Star Lounge) and has even officially extended it throughout the month of May, due to popularity.

And if you take a rain check, (hint: in the form of a gift card) treat Mom to the 90-minute caviar facial, a favorite amongst regulars of The Ritz. – Atalie Gimmel, Editorial Assistant