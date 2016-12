1 of 1

7 Festive Waters for the Holiday Season ’Tis the season for fancy cocktails, and the best social fixtures know hydration is key to effective party hopping. Trade in your bodega bottle for something fancier.

Written by Editors at DuJour

Bling H2O

The brainchild of Hollywood writer/producer Kevin G. Boyd, this water comes in an uber-luxurious frosted bottle hand-decorated with Swarovski crystals. Favored by celebrities, it has been sipped at A-list events like the MTV Video Music Awards and the Emmys.