JFINE Celebrates Tree Lighting at its Rockefeller Center Location Guests were invited to wear jewelry from the jeweler’s new collection

Written by The Editors of DuJour

Jeweler Jordan Fine invited guests to his Rockefeller Center office to view the tree lighting, surrounded by his fine colored diamonds and beautiful pieces from the new JFINE Collection. Guests were invited to try on pieces and wear them for the evening while staff members explained the rarity of the stones. The jeweler also opened up his atelier where artisans and diamond setters shared their craft.