10 Glittering Gifts for Valentine's Day
Shop our jewelry favorites
Written by Paul Frederick
Divas’ Dream High Jewelry necklace in pink gold with amethyst, rubellite, mother of pearl and diamond, price upon request, BULGARI, bulgari.com.
Paris Nouvelle Vague ring in pink gold with morganite, spinels and cultured freshwater pearls, $23,700, CARTIER, cartier.com.
Red Carpet Collection earrings in rose gold with pink sapphires and rubellite tourmalines, price upon request, CHOPARD, chopard.com.
Melody of Colors ring in pink gold with pink briolette-cut amethysts and pink briolette cut sapphires, price upon request, DE GRISOGONO, degrisogono.com.
Emotion ring with white diamonds, pink sapphires, pink tourmalines and pink spinels, $19,000, FABERGE, faberge.com.
Mixed-gemstone double-drop earrings with white diamonds, rubies, sunstones and garnets, $12,320, IRENE NEUWIRTH, barneys.com.
Stena Necklace in gold with cabochons and white diamonds, price upon request, MISAHARA, misahara.com.
Capri ring in rose gold with pink ceramic and rubies, $2,100, POMELLATO, pomellato.com.
18-karat gold multi-stone ring with sapphires and pearls, $11,800, VENYX, net-a-porter.com.
