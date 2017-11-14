1 of 1

Inside “Mod New York: Fashion Takes a Trip” Book Discover the subculture of style that accompanied the music trend in New York in the 1960s

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The Beatles took New York by storm in February 1964. They were immediately identified by their slim, custom-tailored suits, pointed-toed boots, and forward-combed, long, shaggy hair. The “Mod” lifestyle, which centered around music and fashion, crossed the pond into New York in the 1960s and helped revitalize the city’s culture.



Along with the Fab Four was the introduction of influential trendsetter Jacqueline Kennedy as the First Lady, which made way for a new American sense of style and taste for women especially.



The book "Mod New York: Fashion Takes a Trip" showcases the styles and sensibilities of the subculture that accompanied the music of the era. The Museum of the City of New York will be showcasing many pieces from this lifestyle at a Mod New York exhibition opening November 22.