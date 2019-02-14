1 of 1

Inside LBV FW19 by Joss Sackler First launching as a private women's club, the debut of this luxury street wear collection made a splash at NYFW

Written by Annie Caminiti

Founded by Joss Sackler, LBV was created to redefine what a private club meant in today's society, specifically for women in New York City. The non-partisan, non-conformist and open-minded community celebrates wine, food, culture and design via an ongoing series of activities, dinners and excursions. This New York Fashion Week marks Sackler’s first presentation and was held at the Soho Grand Hotel. Each look from the collection was tied to the theme of challenging traditions, seen through a myriad of texture and color contrasts. The key design elements were eye-catching neon yellow incorporation and delicate lace in numerous colors.