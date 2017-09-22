1 of 1

House of Yes Hosts FOUR Perrier has partnered with the Bushwick outpost to debut a unique and immersive art experience

Written by Atalie Gimmel

House of Yes has partnered with Perrier to put on the free audio-visual experience titled FOUR by Anya Sapozhnika. The space, located at the heart of Bushwick Open Studios, invites a performance centered on light, sound, performers and music—even better: the audience lays down during the duration of the show and is part of the experience. To further celebrate the collaboration, a street art experiment will be held right outside of House of Yes, and will feature a live painting by Perrier partnered-artist AKACORLEONE. Installations will be available for viewings Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th from 1pm to 8pm.



Show dates are as follows:

Friday 9/22, 7PM

Friday 9/22, 9PM

Sunday 9/24, 5PM

Sunday 9/24, 7PM

Sunday 9/24, 9PM



Click through for a peek at the captivating experience.