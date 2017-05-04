Hotels Your Kids Will Love
From a Despicable Me-themed suite to a luxe summer retreat, adults and little ones alike will love these properties
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Graduate Madison in Madison, Wisconsin
Camp Wandawega Suite
The custom-designed Camp Wandawega Suite at Graduate Madison features products from Camp Wandawega’s exclusive collection with Land of Nod: Camp Wandawega for Nod. The whimsical aesthetic and vintage charm caters to children while still offering adults a high-end style. The suite boasts an adjoining semi-private media room with bunk-beds, gaming console and classic movies—perfect for the kids.