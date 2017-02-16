8 Hot Cocktails for Cold Nights
Cozy up with a warm drink
Written by Rachel Barber
Casanova
Ingredients:
1 oz Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
.25 oz Licor 43
.25 oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
.25 oz Fresh lemon juice
1 barspoon PAMA Liqueur
1 barspoon Don Nuño Oloroso
3 oz Cinnamon-lemon infused hot water
Build all ingredients into a small toddy mug and top with the cinnamon-lemon infused hot water and add a garnish (like a star anise, a pod from an evergreen tree) and serve.
Created by Brett Esler for Whisler's in Austin, TX.