8 Hot Cocktails for Cold Nights Cozy up with a warm drink

Written by Rachel Barber

Old World Toddy

Ingredients:

1 part Jägermeister

1/2 part Lemon juice

1/2 part Spiced pomegranate honey*

2 part Fresh apple cider

1 part Jamaican Aged Rum (Appleton Reserve)

1 part water



Combine and batch all the ingredients & heat up over stove. Steep, clove, fresh ginger pieces & cracked cinnamon sticks in POM like making a tea. Bring to boil and let sit to chill. Fine strain the liquid and add equal parts honey. Keep refrigerated. Serve in a decorative footed mug, garnished with whole cloves and an orange peel.



Created by Willy Shine, Brand Meister for Jägermeister.