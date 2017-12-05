1 of 1

Cocktail Party Beauty Preparation Express yourself in color this holiday season with a look that keeps heads turning — no matter how many parties are on your agenda

Written by Sarah Joy

Create the Perfect Base

“For a smooth, natural and breathable finish, spritz a sponge with rosewater first and use that to apply foundation,” advises Chantecaille’s Eddie Hernandez. “Let the first layer dry momentarily before going back over areas that need more coverage.” Guild and Emmy-nominated makeup artist Kerry Herta continues, “The ideal way to achieve a full-coverage flawless look without layering tons of foundation on the skin is to first diffuse undertones with colored correctors. Follow up with a moisturizing concealer that will cover problem spots, but not look dry and caked on. As for foundation, something that treats the skin and provides coverage is best, such as a foundation with light-diffusing minerals that treats while it covers, or a powder foundation that brightens while minimizing pores.”



