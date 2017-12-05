Cocktail Party Beauty Preparation
Express yourself in color this holiday season with a look that keeps heads turning — no matter how many parties are on your agenda
Written by Sarah Joy
The Blank Slate
“The face is like a canvas,” says celebrity makeup artist Kimberly Rosenberg. “Keeping it hydrated, especially in the busy winter months, is the first step to creating the best version of you.
“Everything starts with a good moisturizer and when you are running around from party to party, it’s important to up the ante. The key to good skin lies in what you put on it the night before the party and what you put on before the makeup.”
From Left: Charlotte’s Magic Cream, $100, CHARLOTTE TILBURY, charlottetilbury.com. LX Night Cream, $385, SK-II, SK-II.com.